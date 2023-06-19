Invicto bookings now open, Maruti’s most expensive car set to launch on July 5

The new Invicto is a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, which was launched earlier this year. The MPV will be produced at Toyota’s Bidadi plant under the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership.
India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its first premium 3-row multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Invicto, on July 5 in India. The company, in a statement to the BSE, said that it has commenced bookings for its upcoming 3-row MPV, the Invicto.
According to Maruti Suzuki, customers can pre-book the brand’s latest offering at any NEXA showroom with an initial payment of INR 25,000 or by logging on to NEXA’s official website.
The new Invicto is a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, which was launched earlier this year. The MPV will be produced at Toyota’s Bidadi plant under the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership.
The Invicto is expected to come with a few cosmetic changes to distinguish it from the Hycross. These include a new trapezoidal grille with chrome slats, redesigned front and rear bumpers with LED DRLs, new headlight and tail-light inserts and dual-tone alloy wheels.
The interior of the Invicto will also feature some tweaks such as different upholstery, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and a panoramic sunroof. The MPV will also offer features like ventilated front seats, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera and ADAS.
The Invicto is likely to come with two petrol engine options - a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine that produces 173 hp and a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine that churns out 183 hp. Both engines will be mated to a CVT gearbox.
Interestingly, the Invicto will be Maruti Suzuki’s most expensive model in India and will go up against the likes of Toyota Innova Hycross and the Kia Carnival in the premium MPV segment. The expected price range of the Invicto is Rs 19 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).
