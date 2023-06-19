Invicto bookings now open, Maruti’s most expensive car set to launch on July 5

The new Invicto is a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, which was launched earlier this year. The MPV will be produced at Toyota’s Bidadi plant under the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its first premium 3-row multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Invicto, on July 5 in India. The company, in a statement to the BSE, said that it has commenced bookings for its upcoming 3-row MPV, the Invicto.

According to Maruti Suzuki, customers can pre-book the brand’s latest offering at any NEXA showroom with an initial payment of INR 25,000 or by logging on to NEXA’s official website.

The new Invicto is a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, which was launched earlier this year. The MPV will be produced at Toyota’s Bidadi plant under the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership.

The Invicto is expected to come with a few cosmetic changes to distinguish it from the Hycross. These include a new trapezoidal grille with chrome slats, redesigned front and rear bumpers with LED DRLs, new headlight and tail-light inserts and dual-tone alloy wheels.

The interior of the Invicto will also feature some tweaks such as different upholstery, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and a panoramic sunroof. The MPV will also offer features like ventilated front seats, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

The Invicto is likely to come with two petrol engine options - a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine that produces 173 hp and a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine that churns out 183 hp. Both engines will be mated to a CVT gearbox.