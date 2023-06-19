Invicto bookings now open, Maruti’s most expensive car set to launch on July 5

The new Invicto is a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, which was launched earlier this year. The MPV will be produced at Toyota’s Bidadi plant under the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its first premium 3-row multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Invicto, on July 5 in India. The company, in a statement to the BSE, said that it has commenced bookings for its upcoming 3-row MPV, the Invicto.

According to Maruti Suzuki, customers can pre-book the brand’s latest offering at any NEXA showroom with an initial payment of INR 25,000 or by logging on to NEXA’s official website.