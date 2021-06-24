Home

    • Investment in technology to drive profitability, says Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur

    Investment in technology to drive profitability, says Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur

    By Latha Venkatesh | IST (Published)
    Sona Comstar’s export-domestic split stands at 75-25 percent. Sunjay Kapur, chairman and non-executive director of the company said investment in technology has been a big driver of profitability for them.

    (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,559.20 56.05 3.73
    TCS3,373.60 112.20 3.44
    Tech Mahindra1,080.00 23.55 2.23
    JSW Steel679.00 13.50 2.03
    Asian Paints3,043.25 55.90 1.87
