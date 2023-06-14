IntrCity revenues surge 6x pre-COVID; to become profitable by FY23-24

According to the 1Lattice report, the outstation bus market is growing at a CAGR of 10-13 percent over FY20-25. The Indian outstation market was valued at $66 billion in FY20, whereas bus in this segment was valued at $30.3 billion (commands around 45 percent of the total Indian outstation market), stated the report.

India's leading intercity mobility platform IntrCity’s revenue has zoomed 6x for the fiscal year 2022-2023, crossing the Rs 290 crores mark — as against the pre-COVID levels. Meanwhile, the company is expecting to become profitable in FY 2023-2024.

IntrCity, which is the parent brand for IntrCity SmartBus and RailYatri, has seen growth in revenue driven by its bus vertical — IntrCity SmartBus. While COVID impacted the growth in FY21 and FY22, the growth in this segment has picked up.

In addition, the company has witnessed similar improvement in operating margins, said the company co-founder.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Kapil Raizada, Co-Founder, IntrCity SmartBus said, “The growth is largely because of the increase in our market share in the bus segment. While our revenue has grown 6 times, at present we are growing 7 times.”

After closing last year at -5 percent EBITDA, the company is on the path to becoming profitable.

Kapil Raizada added that increasing the market share is part of their growth strategy. “We are present in around 14 states and these are clearly defined geography for us. So that we have decent coverage.”

Raizada added the company has taken a conscious call to focus on the roots where it has already established a brand reputation. “About 40-odd roots is what we have picked for the current growth that we're planning for. There'll be some increase as we go forward.”

However, it's not just Indian players who are bullish in the segment, European players are exploring the Indian market. Recently bus operator Flix announced its entry into the Indian market.

Commenting on the latest entrant, Kapil Raizada said, “It does validate the opportunity in the Indian market. I think now the question is leadership. We believe we have a fair advantage in terms of understanding our country and understanding our travellers. These are exciting times.”

Meanwhile, IntrCity SmartBus’ average occupancy rate stands at 91 percent — operating at a capacity of 1.2 billion passenger kilometres. In addition, 50 percent of the daily sales of IntrCity come from repeat travellers. Furthermore, one-third of bookings are made directly through IntrCity's dedicated mobile application and website.