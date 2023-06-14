IntrCity revenues surge 6x pre-COVID; to become profitable by FY23-24

According to the 1Lattice report, the outstation bus market is growing at a CAGR of 10-13 percent over FY20-25. The Indian outstation market was valued at $66 billion in FY20, whereas bus in this segment was valued at $30.3 billion (commands around 45 percent of the total Indian outstation market), stated the report.

India's leading intercity mobility platform IntrCity’s revenue has zoomed 6x for the fiscal year 2022-2023, crossing the Rs 290 crores mark — as against the pre-COVID levels. Meanwhile, the company is expecting to become profitable in FY 2023-2024.

IntrCity, which is the parent brand for IntrCity SmartBus and RailYatri, has seen growth in revenue driven by its bus vertical — IntrCity SmartBus. While COVID impacted the growth in FY21 and FY22, the growth in this segment has picked up.

In addition, the company has witnessed similar improvement in operating margins, said the company co-founder.