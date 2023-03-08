International Women's Day 2023 | Queens Drive Club hosts women super car rally

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day across the globe. The day commemorates the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements made by women in various fields. It is a significant occasion for all involved in the fight for gender equity and equality. The day's conception is embedded with the worldwide struggle for better living and working conditions for women.

On this International Women's Day, CNBC-TV18 brings to you a group of women who are breaking the stereotype.

Queens Drive Club is India's first and only Women's Supercar Club and it hosted its 3rd drive with an aim to uplift and motivate the woman of today.

A group of more than 50 women managed to flip the script when it comes to exotic cars. They own supercars, and now they're out to own the road.

“Women from all over India coming out together, going out for a drive and having a lot of fun telling the world that a woman can drive nations, can drive countries, can drive different offices and can drive whatever they want to drive,” said Ritika Jatin Ahuja, Founder of Queens Drive Club.

