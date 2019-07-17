Auto
Indus to set up EV charging facility on its towers, says report
Updated : July 17, 2019 01:15 PM IST
The move is part of the company’s strategy to tap into the growing EV sector.
The development could be a boost to the government’s plan to develop the Electric Vehicle segment as a replacement for conventional vehicles.
