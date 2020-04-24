Auto India's truckers in crisis: police checks, no food and fears of coronavirus Updated : April 24, 2020 01:30 PM IST Globally, freight movements by road were down about 30-40 percent at the end of March, the International Road Transport Union has said. The costs could further rise with the government planning to gradually open some industries in coming weeks, and transport providers still struggling to convince drivers to come back. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365