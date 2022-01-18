India's shift to EVs: Auto industry players discuss challenges, outlook

As the government’s intention to shift towards green energy is gaining momentum, shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is only the next logical step. To understand how the sector is embracing this opportunity and what the on-ground situation is in terms of demand, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, and Chetan Maini, Co-Founder, Vice Chairman, Sun Mobility.

Chaba affirmed that the Indian consumer is ready to make the shift to electric vehicles. Substantiating it with figures, he mentioned that the company is already getting around 600-700 orders each month for EVs.

"We are getting 600-700 orders a month, unfortunately, we are not able to deliver. I think the Indian consumers are ready to change over to EVs provided the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) give them good solutions," he said.

Discussing the government’s stance on EVs, Chaba believes government has made its intention clear. According to him, the advanced chemistry cell (ACC) profit-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has received a good response as well. Going ahead, Chaba plans to launch more EVs. He believes there's still work that needs to be done on managing the life cycle of batteries.

He said, "On the EV side, the government has already made its intention very clear; two-three things I want to highlight- the reduced GST of 5 percent on cars- it is a great welcome move towards a faster adoption of EV."

"Then, they have got the PLI scheme now for producing more EVs in the country localizing lots of components. It has been pretty successful and I think, it's a great idea. Likewise, ACC - for cell manufacturing also, government has come out with a PLI scheme," he added.

"But there are some other tactical stuff required as we go forward in this journey. So, it may be to do with the life cycle of battery. How do you dispose these things in a nonhazardous way? So the whole life management of the batteries becomes an issue," he explained.

Maini, too concurs with Chaba's view. He believes new infrastructure policy by the government for EVs is a positive. However, he cautioned that there are a lot of challenges with respect to EV infrastructure that need attention.

"It has been a very positive move by the government in terms of the new infrastructure policy. There's still a lot of challenges at the ground to get infrastructure. So hopefully, this policy starts to open up that process to see how infrastructure can come in," he said.

He added that the company is in the process of setting up battery/cell plants and it will take around 24-36 months to do so. Additionally, for EV charging and battery swapping services, he believes that it is only logical that these come under the 5 percent tax bracket under GST.

"Today, GST for charging services and battery swapping services is at 18 percent. I think that it's probably an anomaly because electric cars are at 5 percent and most of the services are also at 5 percent," he noted.

"So, it would be logical that charging and battery swapping services came under 5 percent so that consumers are not paying extra GST for this point. To set up a plant, it is going to take at least 24 months, so we're going see this impact in 24 to 36 months," he said.

