India's March passenger vehicle sales jump, industry body warns of uncertainty

Updated : April 12, 2021 01:47 PM IST

Passenger vehicle sales stood at 290,939 units in March as against 135,196 units in the year-ago period.
For the entire financial year, passenger vehicle sales fell 2.24 percent to 2.7 million units.
