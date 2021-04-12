India's March passenger vehicle sales jump, industry body warns of uncertainty Updated : April 12, 2021 01:47 PM IST Passenger vehicle sales stood at 290,939 units in March as against 135,196 units in the year-ago period. For the entire financial year, passenger vehicle sales fell 2.24 percent to 2.7 million units. Published : April 12, 2021 01:47 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply