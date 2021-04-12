India's March passenger vehicle sales jump, industry body warns of uncertainty

India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 115.2 percent in March 2021, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data released on Monday showed. The industry body, however, also warned that the COVID-19 pandemic had set back an already damaged sector by several years.

Passenger vehicle sales stood at 290,939 units in March as against 135,196 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler sales during the month increased 73 percent to 1,496,806 units, while three-wheelers sales rose 15.7 percent to 31,930 units, as per SIAM data.

The Indian auto sector had already been struggling when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown last year in March.

"On the sales front, a deep structural slowdown in the industry even before the pandemic, combined with the impact of COVID-19 in 2020-21, has pushed all vehicle segments back by many years," Kenichi Ayukawa, president of SIAM said.

India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise relentlessly, overtaking Brazil on Monday to become the second-worst affected country globally.

The state of Maharashtra, home to the country's financial capital Mumbai, is considering a lockdown and could take a final decision this week, a senior government official said.

Ayukawa also warned of uncertainty in the value chain due to shortage of semiconductors, lockdowns and high raw material costs.

For the entire financial year, passenger vehicle sales fell 2.24 percent to 2.7 million units.

The fall in sales across segments during the financial year 2020-2021 was largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced slowdown.

According to data released by SIAM, total commercial vehicle (CV) industry sales declined 20.7 percent to 5.68 lakh units as compared to 7.17 lakh units, YoY.

Total two-wheeler industry sales were down by 13 percent at 1.80 crore units versus 2.08 crore units in FY20.

Total three-wheeler sales plunged 66 percent to 2.16 lakh units as against 6.37 lakh units, YoY.