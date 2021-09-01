India’s leading carmakers caution against import duty cuts for Tesla EV

SIAM has given a representation to the government saying that any duty cut is going to confuse investors and may hold back companies from investing in localisation and India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Tesla is gearing up to enter India after a few of its models were approved by the country's testing agencies. Sources say an inter-ministerial group is examining the need for a duty cut for imported electric cars. However, at least three of India's leading vehicle manufacturers have strongly opposed any duty cut.

Parikshit Luthra reports that the government is positively considering an import duty reduction from 100 percent to 40 percent for EV sector in general. However, SIAM has given a representation saying that this is going to confuse investors and may hold back companies from investing in localisation and India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Three leading vehicle manufacturers have said that companies like Tesla should be made to commit to localisation norms, they should have basic local assembly in India and only then they should be given any kind of import duty concessions.

