India's first electric double-decker bus starts service in Mumbai

This double-decker e-bus service is introduced on route number 115 between CSMT and NCPA in South Mumbai. BEST has hired 200 buses on a wet lease from Switch Mobility. The electric bus Switch EiV22 has been manufactured by Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland.

India’s first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus has started operations in Mumbai. The city’s civic body Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which currently has less than 50 diesel-run double-decker buses, has decided to induct 900 new AC double-decker e-buses by end of 2023.

BEST had announced that only those having a Chalo app or card will be allowed to travel on the bus, but it led to a chaotic situation during the first ride, forcing it to deploy a conductor onboard for the next rides.

Features of Mumbai’s new electric double-decker bus

The new electric buses are noiseless, environment-friendly, and air-conditioned, and can carry up to 80 passengers, according to the company. The e-bus has got two staircases instead of one in the traditional double-decker buses to ensure smooth entry and dispersal from the vehicle.

These are also the world's first semi-low-floor electric double-decker buses and are equipped with features like automatic doors, CCTV cameras, big and wide windows one emergency door, and special arrangements for communication between the two conductors on board.

Switch EiV22 is well-equipped for city roads and tourist applications. It has an advanced Lithium-ion NMC configuration. As per sources, BEST will pay Rs 56.40 per kilometre to the private operators to cover all the costs.

Tickets and route

The tickets for this double-decker e-bus will be 100 percent digital, announced BEST, adding that one has to download its Chalo app or buy the Chalo smartcard that can be topped up. However, due to heavy crowd, a chaotic situation emerged during the first ride, forcing the officials to deploy a conductor onboard for the next rides.

While the first bus from CSMT will start at 8.45 am and 4 pm, the last bus will be at 12.20 pm and 7.40 pm. On the return trip from NCPA, the first bus will be at 9.02 am and 4.20 pm, the last bus will be at 12.40 pm and 8 pm. Moreover, this bus will be put on the ‘Heritage Tours’ on weekends.

The fare for the A-115 route will be Rs 6 for 5km, the fare for the upper deck for Heritage Tour is Rs 150 and Rs 75 for the lower deck. As an incentive, the Chalo app offers a 17 percent discount on two tickets for the same day.

With around five more buses to arrive, other routes that the double decker buses are likely to operate are CSMT to Gateway of India and Kurla to BKC and Bandra East.

Powertrain and performance

The Switch EiV22 bus is well-equipped for city roads and tourist applications. It uses a 650 V system, which is the same as the Switch EiV 12 launched in June 2022. The bus is also compatible with Switch iON, which would help it access world-class digital management tools and easy monitoring.

The lightweight aluminium body structure offers a higher passenger-to-weight ratio and a competitive cost per km, per passenger, according to the company. The 231-kWh battery pack uses liquid cooling and can be charged in just 1.5 to 3 hours. The e-bus can speed up to 250 kilometres.

