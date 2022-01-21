India's first electric cruiser bike Komaki Ranger to launch this week; details here

India will be getting its first electric cruiser bike this week. The Komaki Ranger will be launched this week from KLB Komaki Pvt Ltd, a company that has been producing EVs since 2016 and has been in the two-wheeler market for much longer, reported HTAuto. The company also offers several other electric two-wheelers ranging in price from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ranger will be the first battery-powered cruiser bike to be on sale in India. The Ranger’s price has not yet been announced along with full details and specifications of the bike. Though the cruiser is expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

“There are some things that need to be finalised but we have decided to keep the price affordable. We want everyone -- especially the common man -- to experience the joy of riding a quality cruiser that is made in India," said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.

With a four-kilowatt battery pack, the bike claims to have a range of around 200 km on just a single charge cycle. The company claims that it is one of the biggest battery packs on a two-wheeler in India. The battery unit will be powering a beefy 5,000-watt motor.

In terms of design, the bike comes with leg guards, a faux exhaust, black alloy wheels along with chrome LED headlamps which are flanked by dual chrome round-shaped auxiliary lamps. Wide handlebars, a minimalist instrument cluster and chromed fuel tanks finish the look.

The bike will come with advanced features like cruise control, repair switch, reverse switch, Bluetooth and an advanced braking system, to bring it on par with many ICE competitors in the segment.