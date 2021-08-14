India's EV race: Who is winning and who is lagging in the two-wheeler segment?

India has the largest two-wheeler market in the world, and this presents a humungous opportunity for manufacturers of electric bikes and scooters.

According to a study published by McKinsey, the demand for electric two-wheel vehicles in India is expected to reach around 8.2 to 9.2 million units by 2030. "It is mainly driven by urbanisation and migration, favorable governmental policies, lowered prices, and increased consumer readiness for e-vehicles," the study said

Since 2016, the electric two-wheeler segment has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 62 percent.

With such tremendous opportunities for growth, a lot of traditional two-wheeler market leaders like Hero, Bajaj and TVS have their own line of electric two-wheelers .

HERO ELECTRIC

It is the largest electric two-wheeler company in India, with 36 percent of the market share. It launched its first lithium-ion battery-based scooter in 2017 and has steadily grown since then. The company has a solid presence through its 600+ stores in more than 300 cities.

OKINAWA

The indigenous company has about 17 percent of the market share in FY21, but has plans to grow further. The company plans to invest Rs 70 crore to manufacture motors and controls for its vehicles in an upcoming unit in Alwar, Rajasthan. The plant will be capable of manufacturing 5 lakh units annually.

AMPERE

Focusing on low-range vehicles with seven models, Ampere currently has 14 percent of the market share. The low-range 2-wheeler with top speeds of less than 25 kmph makes for the majority of sales for this company and they even managed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the government of Tamil Nadu.

TVS MOTOR