India's electric vehicle industry faces challenges of increased reliance on China for raw materials

Report warns that India's electric vehicle industry will increase reliance on China for raw materials and battery production, with 70 percent of materials currently imported from China. The report also highlights the need for a life cycle impact evaluation of the EV sector due to the release of pollutants during battery making, disposal, and charging.

Manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) in India will lead to increased reliance on China for raw materials, mineral processing, and battery production, according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), an economic think tank.

The report also highlights the need for a life cycle impact evaluation of the EVs sector as they result in the release of pollutants during battery making, disposal, and charging.

The report states that about 70 percent of materials used to manufacture EVs in India are imported from China and a few other countries, leading to increased dependence on China for raw materials, mineral processing, and battery production. China currently processes over 60 percent of the lithium produced globally, as well as 65 percent of cobalt and 93 percent of manganese.

Additionally, China produces three out of four batteries produced globally, with over 100 Chinese battery units making 60 percent of the cathodes and 80 percent of the anodes used in lithium-ion cells.

The report identifies 13 issues related to the interests of consumers, industry, and the government for evaluation, including high prices of these vehicles, fitness of EVs for a long journey, performance under extreme weather, increase in power demand, less fit for public transport, increased dependence on China, no reduction in pollution, disruption of the auto component sector, and inadequate availability of lithium.

One of the most significant issues raised in the report is the impact of EVs on pollution levels. A typical 500-kilogram lithium car battery uses 12 kg of lithium, 15 kg of cobalt, 30 kg of nickel, 44 kg of copper, and 50 kg of graphite.

It also uses about 200 kg of steel, aluminium, and plastics, leading to air and water pollution during mining extraction, transport, and processing of these materials.

Furthermore, the battery's life is 6-7 years, after which it needs to be recycled, which is complex as the battery contains many toxic materials that are challenging to dispose of.

The report also raises concerns about the impact of EVs on the auto-component industry, which has 700 organized and 10,000 unorganized manufacturers, as well as the existence of lakhs of shops/garages selling spare parts, changing oil, and servicing vehicles.

Moreover, EVs will only increase pollution as the batteries are charged from coal-generated electricity, and India generates 60 percent of its electricity from fossil fuels like coal and petroleum, with coal accounting for 50 percent.

