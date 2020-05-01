Auto India's $100 billion auto parts industry seeks lifeline for survival Updated : May 01, 2020 09:10 AM IST The domestic auto industry sources 80-85 percent of its components locally across vehicle segments. Auto giants such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto have been pointing to the lack of availability of components to start manufacturing activity. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365