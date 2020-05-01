India's $100 billion auto parts industry seeks lifeline for survival

India's $100 billion auto component sector, which employs 32 million people in the country, is seeking urgent help from the government to allow many of its members to survive.

The domestic auto industry sources 80-85 percent of its components locally across vehicle segments, mainly from the Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mysuru, Hosur and Sriperumbudur clusters.

The Delhi-NCR and Pune clusters are"nerve-centres" for OEMs and an extended lockdown in these parts will hurt automakers, according to a research report by CRISIL.

Auto giants such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto have been pointing to the lack of availability of components to start manufacturing activity. In the lockdown which has lasted over a month now, most vendors have had to stop operations.

Now, to bring the industry out of this crisis, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) has drafted a set of recommendations it plans to formally propose to the government. The first recommendation is to bring automobile sector under the umbrella of essential services, following in the footsteps of nations such as China, the US and some European markets.

"The automotive value chain is highly complex, integrated and interdependent. If any element, in any segment of the value-chain does not commence operations, the entire value chain will not be able to re-start," ACMA said.

The industry is also seeking a financial stimulus, especially for tier 2 and 3 suppliers who are staring at the threat of liquidation if there is no help extended immediately.

A significant number of small manufacturers have been struggling for survival in lower-tier cities for nearly two years, as demand for vehicles in the country went through a prolonged slowdown.

As a further relief, ACMA is seeking an extended moratorium on payments of principal and interest by at least a year, to give the business time to bounce back.

Lastly, ACMA has also asked for banks to allow companies to borrow their entire salary & wages requirement until June 2020, over and above the exiting working capital limit at 4-5 percent rate of interest.