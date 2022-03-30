Indian temperatures stressful to EVs; battery packs need to be used with care: Bajaj Auto

Abraham Joseph, chief technology officer (CTO), Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said that Indian conditions are stressful to electric vehicles (EVs) owing to extremities in temperature and that battery packs -- the primary source of energy for vehicles - need to be used with care as per design in order to avoid safety hazards.

"How the battery pack is taken care of is extremely important for the upkeep of the EV," said Joseph while discussing the recent electric scooter fire cases.

Joseph said that battery packs need to be used with care as per design in order to avoid safety hazards and that batteries need to be designed in order to withstand temperature extremities in India.

According to him, fast-charging without active cooling could lead to overheating of battery cells and hence on-board chargers need to be compatible with specific battery packs.

Joseph advised customers to buy EVs from "reputed" companies.

"EVs have wear-and-tear elements that need to be taken care of," he said, adding, "Preventive service is a key component of EV upkeep and servicing."