Auto
Indian Railways working on double-decker rakes for transporting automobiles
Updated : December 05, 2019 06:44 PM IST
The latest round of consultation saw the participation of automobile majors such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Ford Motor Company.
The development comes as automobile companies look for alternatives to road transportation in order to reduce costs and minimise the possibility of any damage to the vehicles.
