Indian Railways working on double-decker rakes for transporting automobiles

In a bid to make automobile transportation more efficient, Indian Railways may soon transport two-wheelers and four-wheelers in double-decker rakes, sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18.

"Consultations took place with stakeholders recently. The changes which were suggested during the discussion were conveyed to our Research Design and Standards Organisation and the outcome was a double-decker variant," a person aware of the matter said. This is the second prototype designed by Indian Railways for vehicle transportation.

The latest round of consultation saw the participation of automobile majors such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Ford Motor Company, sources added.

The double-decker rakes are being designed to transport a mix of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. "Railways is trying to understand the needs of both vehicle segments so that the design can cater to their specifics. So far, we have only carried four-wheelers so we are designing double-decker rakes which can carry both of these vehicles," sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

The development comes as automobile companies look for alternatives to road transportation in order to reduce costs and minimise the possibility of any damage to the vehicles.