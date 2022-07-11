Engineering, sales dominate among job functions as employment shoots up in EV sector: Report

Leading electric vehicle (EV) companies hired 2,236 employees over the last six months with engineering dominating among functions in the job roles offered, according to a report by the recruitment and staffing company CIEL HR Services.

Engineering accounts for nearly 40 percent of all functions, followed by operations (nearly 25 percent), sales (12 percent) and quality assurance (9 percent), shows the survey titled 'Latest Employment Trends in EV Sector 2022'. The employees were hired for a median tenure of 2.9 years, it said.

Source: CIEL's EV Sector Report

Among skills, engineers are required to have cross functional knowledge of electrical, electronics, mechanical, software, chemical, material, thermal, energy science, etc., according to the study.

Candidates with knowledge of connectivity and AI-enabled technology in the workings of machines from fields such as software, aerospace and consumer electronics are also preferred.

Source: CIEL's EV Sector Report

Analytical, problem-solving, creative and good communication skills with the ability to explain technical information are some of the other requirements. Education from premier institutes is preferred, as per CIEL HR.

"Companies in the sector are looking at hiring technical and specialized talent. The title ‘Software Engineer’ is most prominent," the report said.

Electric vehicle manufacturers are strengthening their leadership team, it said, adding that the last few months have seen firms make some strategic top-level recruitments.

"41 percent of the job postings are for associate level, followed closely by mid-senior level at 34 percent. Only 21 percent of the job posting are in the entry level," said the survey report.

Source: CIEL's EV Sector Report

The Indian EV market has seen a massive surge in employment over the last two years. The average growth in employee numbers is 108 percent in the last two years while it is 35 percent over the last one year and 13 percent over six months, the survey, conducted for an employee base of 15,700 spread over 52 companies, shows.

Women are making their way to the top levels in the EV sector. Companies such as Kinetic Green, Mahindra Electric Mobility, Convergence Energy Services Limited, OBEN Electric Vehicle and Ampere Vehicles have women in top positions, CIEL HR said.

Source: CIEL's EV Sector Report

Hundred percent FDI possibility, FAME scheme and production-linked incentive scheme are among the various factors driving this growth in the EV market.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the EV industry is expected to create 1 crore direct jobs by 2030 which in turn will create 5 crore indirect jobs in the sector.

According to CIEL HR, the auto industry may largely require in-person physical presence on premises, with only 12 percent of the jobs in the sector

expected to continue remotely, and 8 percent in the hybrid mode.