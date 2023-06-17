Indian delegation in Taiwan to pursue Foxconn for EV manufacturing: Report

The report states that Indian officials will also give updates on Foxconn regarding the country's efforts in exploring and evaluating potential miniral reserves such as lithium, manganese, cobalt and nickel, which are critical for EV production.

An Indian delegation has reached Taiwan and is meeting with executives of Foxconn's Taiwanese contract manufacturer, to highlight India as an appealing destination for the manufacture of electric vehicles, an Economic Times report stated.

The report states that Indian officials will also give updates on Foxconn regarding the country's efforts in exploring and evaluating potential miniral reserves such as lithium, manganese, cobalt and nickel, which are critical for EV production.

This development comes in the backdrop of recent reports stating that Foxconn plans to enter India's EV manufacturing space this year, aligning with the Centre's push for eco-friendly and sustainable transportation.

Last year, when top Foxconn executives visited last year, officials from Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu held discussions regarding its EV manufacturing plans. Also, earlier this year, the Geological Survey of India had discovered 5.9 million tonne of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

In February 2022, Foxconn and Vedanta had also announced a joing venture for the manfuacture of semiconductors in India.

Also Read: Aussie billionaire Gina Rinehart enters lithium exploration in partnership with NMDC