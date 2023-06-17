Indian delegation in Taiwan to pursue Foxconn for EV manufacturing: Report

CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 17, 2023

The report states that Indian officials will also give updates on Foxconn regarding the country's efforts in exploring and evaluating potential miniral reserves such as lithium, manganese, cobalt and nickel, which are critical for EV production.

An Indian delegation has reached Taiwan and is meeting with executives of Foxconn's Taiwanese contract manufacturer, to highlight India as an appealing destination for the manufacture of electric vehicles, an Economic Times report stated.

The report states that Indian officials will also give updates on Foxconn regarding the country's efforts in exploring and evaluating potential miniral reserves such as lithium, manganese, cobalt and nickel, which are critical for EV production.
This development comes in the backdrop of recent reports stating that Foxconn plans to enter India's EV manufacturing space this year, aligning with the Centre's push for eco-friendly and sustainable transportation.
