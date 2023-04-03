Indian car market sees its best-ever performance as Maruti, Hyundai and Tata post highest-ever sales in FY23

India’s top three automakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors have reported their highest-ever dispatches to dealers in FY23, enabling the country’s passenger vehicle industry to log in best-ever performance to date.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India reported its highest wholesales to date at 19,66,164 units, up 19 percent from 16,52,653 units in 2021-22. Its domestic dispatches rose to 17,06,831 units in 2022-23, up 21 percent from 14,14,277 units in the 2021-22 fiscal.

The country's second-largest carmaker Hyundai Motors said its overall wholesales last fiscal was the highest ever since commencing operations in the country. The automaker dispatched 7,20,565 units to dealers last fiscal, up 18 percent from 6,10,760 units in 2021-22.

The South Korean automaker’s domestic dispatches rose to 5,67,546 units last fiscal, up 18 percent from 4,81,500 units in the 2021-22 financial year. Hyundai said it was its best performance to date in terms of sales volume in the domestic market in a financial year.

Tata Motors also reported the best-ever passenger vehicle dispatches in the domestic market last fiscal at 5,38,640 units, up 45 percent from 3,70,372 units FY22.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra stated that the steep growth witnessed by the industry was driven by post-COVID pent-up demand in the early part of the year, the launch of several new vehicles and the easing of the semiconductor shortage.

Tata Motors scaled a new sales peak by posting its highest-ever annual domestic sales of 5,38,640 units, achieving a robust 46 percent sales growth over FY22 and registering its third successive year of industry-beating growth, Chandra said.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd) announced that its auto sales for March 2023 stood at 35,976 vehicles, its highest ever, with a growth of 31 percent. The company also clocked the highest-ever annual sales of its SUVs at 356,961 units, with a growth of 60 percent.

Kia India said its sales stood at 2,69,229 units last fiscal, a growth of 44 percent over 1,86,787 units in 2021-22. The company reported its highest-ever market share of 7.4 percent in Q4 of FY23.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 41 percent increase in wholesales for FY23. It sold 1,74,015 units last fiscal as compared with 1,23,770 units in 2021-22.

Honda Cars India also reported a two percent rise in its domestic sales to 6,692 units in March. The company had dispatched 6,589 units to dealers in March 2022, the automaker said in a statement. The automaker exported a total of 22,722 units during 2022-23 as compared with 19,401 units in 2021-22, registering 17 percent growth, it added.

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. sold 94,219 units for FY23, registering a growth of 23 percent. This includes domestic wholesale of 33,611 units and exports of 60,608 units. For March 2023, total sales grew 73 percent to 10,519 units, including exports of 7,259 units which jumped 45 percent year-on-year.