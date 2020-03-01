  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Indian automakers say China coronavirus outbreak hitting parts supply

Updated : March 01, 2020 06:45 PM IST

"Going into March, we anticipate the challenge on parts-supply to continue for another few weeks, before we get back to normalcy," Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing at M&M's automotive division said in a press release.
Tata Motors said in a press release that it, too, had been hit by supply disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, and was working to mitigate the situation.
Indian automakers say China coronavirus outbreak hitting parts supply

You May Also Like

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in February

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in February

Additional 1,650 medical college seats from 2021-22 in Tamil Nadu, says CM Palaniswami

Additional 1,650 medical college seats from 2021-22 in Tamil Nadu, says CM Palaniswami

Maruti Suzuki's February sales down 1%

Maruti Suzuki's February sales down 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement