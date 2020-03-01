Auto
Indian automakers say China coronavirus outbreak hitting parts supply
March 01, 2020
"Going into March, we anticipate the challenge on parts-supply to continue for another few weeks, before we get back to normalcy," Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing at M&M's automotive division said in a press release.
Tata Motors said in a press release that it, too, had been hit by supply disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, and was working to mitigate the situation.