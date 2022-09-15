Indian auto sector will be near 100% self reliant by 2047, says Kenichi Ayukawa

By Parikshit Luthra

Mini SIAM 62nd Convention: Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki and president of SIAM said future technologies like BEV, ethanol, flex fuel, hydrogen, biomethane will need some enablers.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki and the president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), feels the Indian auto sector will need another 15 years to become nearly self-reliant in every aspect of the automotive supply chain.

Speaking at SIAM's 62nd convention, Ayukawa said, "India will be near 100 percent self-reliant in every aspect of the automotive supply chain by 2047."

At the SIAM Convention, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there was a need for the auto industry to make innovations in green mobility to save the environment and make India self-reliant.

Ayukawa said future technologies like BEV, ethanol, flex fuel, hydrogen, and biomethane would need some enablers. "We must increase traction on other frontiers like safety, telematics and human resource development".

He added that the auto industry exported the most number of cars ever in 2021-22. According to data by SIAM, a total of 5,617,246 vehicles were exported in 2021-22, a 35.9 percent increase from 2020-21.

Exports through the years

Category 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Passenger vehicles 758,727 748,366 676,192 662,118 404,397 577,875 Commercial vehicles 108,271 96,865 99,933 60,379 50,334 92,297 Three-wheelers 271,894 381,002 567,683 501,651 393,001 499,730 Two-wheelers 2,340,277 2,815,003 3,280,841 3,519,405 3,282,786 4,443,018 Quadricycles 1,556 1,605 4,400 5,185 3,529 4,326 Total 3,480,725 4,042,841 4,629,049 4,748,738 4,134,047 5,617,246

Source: SIAM

Ayukawa said mass segments like entry-level cars and two-wheelers are facing a huge drop in demand due to high acquisition costs.

The Indian Automotive Industry contributes about 6 percent to the country’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and around 35 percent to the manufacturing GDP.

A note from SIAM stated, "with the pro-active support from the government of India, the Indian automotive industry has been able to withstand the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years."

"Government of India’s support has been phenomenal, especially through the introduction of FAME and PLI schemes, as these are helping the industry to smoothly transit into the next realm of advanced automotive technologies and become self-reliant," the note further read.