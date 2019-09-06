Indian auto industry growth story about to collapse, says Tata Motors MD
Updated : September 06, 2019 06:50 AM IST
"Let's actually take it in a very dramatic way and let's conclude, the Indian Automotive Growth story is about to collapse," said Tata MotorsÂ CEO and Managing Director Guenter Butschek.
Welcoming the recent steps taken by the government, Butschek hoped for things to turn around, although the road ahead is still challenging.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more