  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

India urges auto companies to cut royalties to foreign parents: Sources

Updated : August 18, 2020 04:13 PM IST

India, for years, has debated imposing stricter caps on royalty payments which spiked after 2009 when foreign investment rules were eased and restrictions on such payments were removed.
Maruti, Toyota and Bosch declined to comment. Hyundai, Schaeffler and Wabco did not respond to emails seeking comment.
India urges auto companies to cut royalties to foreign parents: Sources

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

ADB approves $1 billion loan for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

ADB approves $1 billion loan for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher, financials surge; Grasim, UltraTech Cement top gainers

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher, financials surge; Grasim, UltraTech Cement top gainers

Higher-than-expected margins, positive management commentaries lead Q1 earnings

Higher-than-expected margins, positive management commentaries lead Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement