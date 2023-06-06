India to have 87% EVs by 2047 with policy boost: FICCI’s e-mobility report

The report also pointed out that R&D and skillsets combined with low order volumes and rapid technology evolution need to be rectified along with issues relating to charging infrastructure development and utilisation.

The FICCI-Yes Bank report’s vision on e-mobility in India in 2047 has envisaged 87 percent electric vehicle (EV) penetration in new vehicle sales and 85 percent localisation of the XEV value chain. The projected segment-wise penetration is 91 percent for three-wheelers, 90 percent for two-wheelers, 79 percent for passenger vehicles, and 67 percent for buses by 2047.

Terming the global shift towards electrification as a huge opportunity for India’s current market of over 20 million domestic vehicles, the report described high upfront costs, constraints on vehicle finance, safety concerns, nascent global inroads, and limited access to key raw materials as challenges for mobility in India.

The report also pointed out that R&D and skillsets combined with low order volumes and rapid technology evolution need to be rectified along with issues relating to charging infrastructure development and utilisation.