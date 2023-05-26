Centre to take action against more EV companies to recover subsidies

This comes as the government has already issued notices to four more electric vehicle companies asking them to return subsidies claimed wrongly and reasoning as to why they should not be debarred from FAME.
After Hero Electric and Okinawa, the centre can take action against more electric vehicle companies, government sources have informed exclusively to CNBC-TV18.
As per the sources, the Ministry of Heavy Industries is planning to recover subsidies from four other electric vehicle companies including Benling, Ampere and Amo Mobility.
This comes as the government has already issued notices to four more electric vehicle companies asking them to return subsidies claimed wrongly and reasoning as to why they should not be debarred from Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in India (FAME).
First Published: May 26, 2023 9:35 PM IST
