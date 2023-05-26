English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeCentre to take action against more EV companies to recover subsidies News

    Centre to take action against more EV companies to recover subsidies

    Centre to take action against more EV companies to recover subsidies
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 9:44:16 PM IST (Updated)

    This comes as the government has already issued notices to four more electric vehicle companies asking them to return subsidies claimed wrongly and reasoning as to why they should not be debarred from FAME.

    After Hero Electric and Okinawa, the centre can take action against more electric vehicle companies, government sources have informed exclusively to CNBC-TV18.

    As per the sources, the Ministry of Heavy Industries is planning to recover subsidies from four other electric vehicle companies including Benling, Ampere and Amo Mobility.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X