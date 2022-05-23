Mahindra and Mahindra managing director Anish Shah, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022, said that the company has a range of electric cars that will be launched in the near future.

Mahindra and Mahindra managing director Anish Shah on Monday said that the auto giant's all investments will now go into building electric vehicles portfolio with the company aiming to come up with world class cars as EV transition picks up pace in India.

"EV space is like a test match and we are just in the first few overs and there is long way to go," said Shah in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 , adding that the company has a range of cars that will be launched in the near future.

He said that the company will reveal the plans of launch of its range of EVs in August including by when they are expected in the market.

Shah added that the company is very well positioned in terms of capital deployment currently and is planning to announce its fifth launch in two years in the ICE portfolio within the next two to three months.

"Investments required for branding ICE engine cars are minimum now," he said.

Mahindra's focus over a period has shifted from developing EV components in-house to building partnerships to achieve faster growth in the space.

Last week, the auto major entered into a partnership with Volkswagen which will allow it to explore equipping its electric vehicles with motors, battery system components and cells manufactured by the German auto company.

"We already got the partnership announced with Volkswagen, I think that addresses what we need from an EV space at this point in time. We don't need anything else with regard to manufacturing the cars, they will be partnerships from an ecosystem standpoint and that is something that will be essential from an EV perspective as well," said Shah.

As part of the country's EV transition push to meet its climate change and carbon reduction goals, the government is offering massive incentives to electric vehicle makers.

However, most buyers still opt for fuel-run vehicles with the country's EV market accounting for only 1 percent for the total annual sales of about 3 million vehicles.

Shah said that it was important to start looking at return on climate and environment and that collective actions were needed to tackle the issue that has become critical across the world now.

"The urgency is there and today, it is not about individual actions anymore. It is about collective actions," he said.

