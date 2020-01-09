India reviewing anti-trust complaint against Maruti Suzuki over car insurance
Updated : January 09, 2020 04:03 PM IST
The CCI is assessing whether Maruti has engaged in so-called “tie-in arrangements”, in which a car maker promotes preferred suppliers of complementary goods such as lubricants or insurance.
The watchdog can still throw the complaint out if it finds no merit in the allegation, or order a deeper probe by its investigations arm.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more