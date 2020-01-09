#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
India reviewing anti-trust complaint against Maruti Suzuki over car insurance

Updated : January 09, 2020 04:03 PM IST

The CCI is assessing whether Maruti has engaged in so-called “tie-in arrangements”, in which a car maker promotes preferred suppliers of complementary goods such as lubricants or insurance.
The watchdog can still throw the complaint out if it finds no merit in the allegation, or order a deeper probe by its investigations arm.
