India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised its outlook for the domestic automobile sector from “negative” to “improving”, following the revival across segments, backed by positive consumer sentiments and signs of economic recovery after almost a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the credit agency said it expected the numbers to rebound at 16-20 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2022 fiscal. However, it maintained that passenger vehicles (PVs), two-wheelers (2Ws) and commercial vehicles (CVs) could still record a decline of 5 percent to 8 percent, 13 percent to 16 percent, and 30 percent to 35 percent YoY, in the fiscal ending March 2021, respectively.

But for the next fiscal, factors such as the growing preference for personal mobility and demand across urban and rural markets will be positive for PVs and 2Ws, the agency said in a note. “PV and 2W sales could grow by 18 percent to 22 percent YoY, and 16 percent to 20 percent, respectively, in FY22,” the agency added.

It said that the reason behind the lower growth rate in 2Ws compared to PVs could be the increased cost of ownership. Commercial Vehicles, however, may record high double-digit growth of about 25-30 percent YoY in the next fiscal, it said. The reasons for the expected double-digit growth in CVs are multiple, including the upward trend in industrial production, increased infrastructure/construction activities and a low base owing to the slowdown over the last two fiscals.

Nevertheless, the monthly sales in the CV segment are likely to achieve the 2019 fiscal levels only by the second half of the next fiscal.

Ind-Ra said that it maintained a stable rating outlook because it was expecting limited rating movements in the sector in the next fiscal. “Industry revenues could increase 16 percent to 20 percent YoY during FY22, after declining by 8 percent to 10 percent in FY21,” Ind-Ra said.

“The EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) margins are also likely to remain steady if higher input prices are offset by the cost corrective measures taken by original equipment manufacturers coupled with improving operating leverage," it said.

Due to a weaker base in the current fiscal, the margins and credit metrics of commercial vehicles are also likely to witness a higher improvement than the industry, it said.

"Though the details of proposed Vehicle Scrappage Policy are yet to be announced, it could be helpful in creating incremental demand, if incentives are attractive for consumers," the agency added.