India plans up to Rs 50,000 crore outlay to subsidise more EVs under FAME-III scheme

The Union Government has prepared the first draft of the third phase of the FAME or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles Scheme. The government is considering a Rs 40,000-Rs 50,000 crore outlay for FAME-III, after consultations with industry and inter-ministerial discussions, a source told CNBC-TV18, requesting anonymity.

Another source said that the government is likely to extend FAME subsidy support to electric trucks, bicycles and quadricycles, in addition to electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and buses. A substantial allocation could be made to support electric buses and charging infrastructure.

The first phase of the FAME scheme had an outlay of Rs 800 crore and the second phase of FAME had an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore. The FAME scheme was launched in 2015 to subsidise electric vehicles. Over 8.7 lakh vehicles have been subsidised under the FAME II scheme in the last four years. According to a government reply in parliament, there are a total of 28.3 lakh electric vehicles in the country.

Sources say the government is working on two to three different models, including both demand and supply side measures, to support the electric vehicle industry till 2030. As part of the 2030 roadmap, the government has started work on a PLI scheme for components of electric vehicle batteries, such as cathodes, anodes, electrolytes and separators. A PLI for niche battery technologies may also be introduced, a source said. The government is also considering ways to prioritise the reuse and recycling of electric vehicle batteries.

The draft proposals on the FAME III scheme have to be examined and approved by the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office. The government's next electric vehicle roadmap could be announced very soon.