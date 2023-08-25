India plans to cap the noise of vehicle horns to 50 decibels: Report

India is planning to take strong steps to cut down the noise pollution on roads caused by vehicles and two-wheelers by significantly reducing the permissible limit. Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said that the Centre is planning to introduce an upper limit of around 50 decibels for the vehicle horns, according to a Mint report.

Gadkari said that the government is aiming to amend the Central Motor Vehicle Rules to set maximum permissible noise levels for horns at around 50 decibels, which will be a sharp reduction from the existing permissible limits. Additionally, the government is also planning to suggest a set of tunes for horns that are soothing to the ears and serve the purpose of providing warning without creating noise pollution in the environment, the report added.

A persistent issue on Indian roads is the incessant and loud honking which causes annoyance and may lead to serious health hazards.

Presently, the Central Motor Vehicle Rules allow the horn level between 80 and 91 decibels for different types of vehicles. On the other hand, the safe level recommended by the World Health Organisation is 53 decibels during the day and 45 decibels in the night.

According to the Indian Medical Association, prolonged exposure to noise levels above 80 decibels can result in deafness and mental disorders, the Mint report added.

However, the plan on specifying reduced noise levels will be decided after conducting a study from the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked NEERI to finalise the maximum decibel levels for different types of vehicles and also give a list of tunes for the vehicles.

After the implementation of changes in vehicle horn regulations, the automakers will have to modify vehicle designs accordingly. Additionally, the existing vehicles will also need to be modified as per the new noise level norms for horns in a phased manner.