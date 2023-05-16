India government favourably considering allotment of more subsidy under FAME II: Sources

The government is said to be favourably considering the proposal to allocate an additional Rs 1,500 crore for the current fiscal year. This additional funding would enable the continuation of subsidies for electric two-wheelers and help maintain the momentum of the electric mobility transition in the country.

The Centre is said to be favourably considering the industry demand to allot more funds for subsidies for electric two wheeler manufacture under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme, according to sources familiar with the matter speaking to CNBC TV18.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries recently conducted stakeholder consultations on the FAME II scheme, during which electric two-wheeler manufacturers voiced their demand for additional allocations.

Out of the total Rs 10,000 crore allocated under FAME II, the Rs 2,000 crore allotted for electric two-wheelers has already been exhausted due to high demand.

The government is said to be favourably considering the proposal to allocate an additional Rs 1,500 crore for the current fiscal year. This additional funding would enable the continuation of subsidies for electric two-wheelers and help maintain the momentum of the electric mobility transition in the country.

To balance the increased allocation, the government has suggested reducing the incentives for electric two-wheelers from the existing 40% of the vehicle cost to 15%.

Also read:

A final decision on the additional allocation for electric two-wheelers is yet to be made. As of now, there is no decision to extend the subsidies under the FAME scheme beyond March 2024.

The government is also planning to hold a meeting with electric bus and three-wheeler manufacturers to discuss their requirements and explore potential measures to support the sector.