India government favourably considering allotment of more subsidy under FAME II: Sources

By Parikshit Luthra  May 16, 2023 8:41:15 PM IST (Published)

The government is said to be favourably considering the proposal to allocate an additional Rs 1,500 crore for the current fiscal year. This additional funding would enable the continuation of subsidies for electric two-wheelers and help maintain the momentum of the electric mobility transition in the country.

The Centre is said to be favourably considering the industry demand to allot more funds for subsidies for electric two wheeler manufacture under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme, according to sources familiar with the matter speaking to CNBC TV18.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries recently conducted stakeholder consultations on the FAME II scheme, during which electric two-wheeler manufacturers voiced their demand for additional allocations.
Out of the total Rs 10,000 crore allocated under FAME II, the Rs 2,000 crore allotted for electric two-wheelers has already been exhausted due to high demand.
