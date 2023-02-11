Auto This Week: Ola expands e-scooter portfolio, Tata hikes Tiago EV prices and more

From Ola's expansion of their scooter portfolio to Tata's price hike for the Tiago EV, it's been a busy week for the industry. Stay tuned for a recap of the week's biggest tech headlines in the auto sector.

Ola expands portfolio with new S1 and S1 Air variants

Ola Electric expanded its S1 portfolio with new additional variants for its S1 and S1 Air. The company’s new Ola S1 comes with the same design as before but gets a smaller 2kWh battery pack. The new variant offers a range of 91km, as per the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC). The company has also rejigged battery sizes and prices across its range.

Kia to launch made-in-India electric SUV by 2025

South Korean automobile major Kia has announced that it will be bringing two new locally manufactured electric vehicles (EVs) - an electric SUV and MPV - to Indian shores by 2025. However, for Kia EV6 fans there was some bad news as the company stated that it had no plans for manufacturing the vehicle in India.

Audi Q3 Sportback SUV bookings open

German luxury vehicles manufacturer Audi opened the bookings for its upcoming Q3 Sportback SUV. The SUV can be booked for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. It is the sports variant of the newest entry-level SUV in the Audi portfolio in the country. The SUV is expected to come with features like 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and a gesture-controlled tailgate among other things.

Tata Motors hikes Tiago EV price

Tata Motors has ended the introductory pricing for the EV variant of its popular hatchback Tiago. The company has hiked the prices of its electric hatchback Tiago EV by up to Rs 20,000. Tata Tiago now starts from a price of Rs 8.69 lakh. The car had got more than 10,000 bookings on its first day and has already delivered 2,000 units.

Ashok Leyland and RIL unveil the first hydrogen-powered truck

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Ashok Leyland unveiled India’s first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) powered heavy commercial vehicle. The H2-ICE heavy-duty truck range is powered by Hydrogen fuel, but it is based on the conventional diesel-based combustion engine. The vehicle was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.