Say hello to zPod, India's first fully autonomous vehicle concept

It can carry up to four passengers, and none of them need to know how to drive. That is perhaps the simplest way to describe zPod. Built by AI mobility start-up, Minus Zero, the concept is India's first fully autonomous automobile, the company said at its unveiling in Bengaluru over the weekend.

The prototype — it's still a concept for now — comes with a camera sensor suite and AI algorithms. Together, they allow the zPod to drive itself and turn autonomous. However, Minus Zero has clarified that it doesn't intend to manufacture zPod models as the company doesn't consider itself a manufacturer.

"We are a tech and design company, and our IP is in the Artificial Intelligence that is the brain of the vehicle," said Minus Zero's co-founder and CEO, Gagandeep Reehal, in a chat with CNBC-TV18, "Manufacturing vehicles like this will have to be done in partnership with an OEM; our purpose of the unveiling was to showcase our know-how, and display how such vehicles can work in India, in a scalable manner."

At its core, zPod comes with six monocular cameras, through which real-time visual data is relayed to sensors. In turn, these cameras steer the car through different kinds of terrain, thus overcoming geographic limitations. Minus Zero claims that the use of monocular cameras as opposed to light detection and ranging (LIDAR) in its advanced driver assistance system is a clear differentiator between zPod and other autonomous vehicles.

"We presently have two use-cases planned: the first one is a software stack that go into an existing vehicle — it won't control the vehicle fully but leave some part of it to a human who can monitor the drive," said Gursimran Kalra, co-founder at Minus Zero, "Our second plan is to introduce full autonomy, which we're very bullish about."

For the moment, Minus Zero will focus on teaming up with an OEM and look to sell these autonomous vehicles to companies that have sprawling office campuses, before the start-up makes the transition to "public road mobility". "We are in talks with multiple OEMs in India and across the world as well — a conversation has started," said Gagandeep.

While regulatory hurdles will have to be overcome before autonomous cars ply on our roads, Gagandeep and Gursimran are hopeful that like drone usage has begun easing of regulations for multiple uses, autonomous cars will go down the same road.

"India is in the process of setting up an ecosystem for autonomous vehicles and that includes regulations as well," said Gagandeep, "Safe and responsible regulations will fast-track the adoption journey of autonomous vehicles."

In 2022, Minus Zero raised $1.75 million through a seed round of funding, with investors like Chiratae and Snow Leopard Ventures participating. Other undisclosed VCs have made contributions that have brought the company's total funding to $ 2 million, a bulk of which is being spent on R&D and AI development.

The company has also been supported by the Union Ministry of Electronics. Minus Zero is in talks with VCs for its next round of funding, which it hopes to close by the end of 2023.