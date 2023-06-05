Say hello to zPod, India's first fully autonomous vehicle concept

The prototype comes with a camera sensor suite and AI algorithms. Together, they allow the zPod to drive itself and turn autonomous. However, AI mobility start-up Minus Zero has clarified that it doesn't intend to manufacture zPod models.

It can carry up to four passengers, and none of them need to know how to drive. That is perhaps the simplest way to describe zPod. Built by AI mobility start-up, Minus Zero, the concept is India's first fully autonomous automobile, the company said at its unveiling in Bengaluru over the weekend.

