Say hello to zPod, India's first fully autonomous vehicle concept

It can carry up to four passengers, and none of them need to know how to drive. That is perhaps the simplest way to describe zPod. Built by AI mobility start-up, Minus Zero, the concept is India's first fully autonomous automobile, the company said at its unveiling in Bengaluru over the weekend.
The prototype — it's still a concept for now — comes with a camera sensor suite and AI algorithms. Together, they allow the zPod to drive itself and turn autonomous. However, Minus Zero has clarified that it doesn't intend to manufacture zPod models as the company doesn't consider itself a manufacturer.
"We are a tech and design company, and our IP is in the Artificial Intelligence that is the brain of the vehicle," said Minus Zero's co-founder and CEO, Gagandeep Reehal, in a chat with CNBC-TV18, "Manufacturing vehicles like this will have to be done in partnership with an OEM; our purpose of the unveiling was to showcase our know-how, and display how such vehicles can work in India, in a scalable manner."