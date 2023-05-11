Apollo Tyres expects India, Europe to continue growing, sees no need for price hike

Apollo Tyres reported a 276 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 427.3 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 . The shares of leading tyre maker Apollo Tyres fell 3.5 percent in the trade on Wednesday, post results declaration on Tuesday in post market hours.

CNBC-TV18 interacted with Neeraj Kanwar, VC & MD of Apollo Tyres on the company's announcement of a new business model focused on digitisation called Avolve. The ideation behind Avolve is to offer products as a service aimed at transforming the commercial Vehicle industry. The company is aiming to generate Rs 500 crore revenue by the 5th year.

"Avolve is a dedicated platform for commercial vehicle customers in India." Kanwar adds "the idea is to get closer to customer and fleet owners. We will give data to customers so that their cost of running vehicles is better, hopefully this will attract more customers to our fleet counters. This will generate more revenue for the company and get more customer royalty. "

Furthermore, on its fourth quarter performance Kanwar said that Indian market will have a double digit growth in FY24, while Europe is going through a recessionary phase. He adds "We believe we will have a double digit growth in Europe as well."

Also Read | Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Apollo Tyres has no expansion plans for next 2-3 years and is focusing on a capex light model. "We will be making an investment around Rs 1,100 crore in the new financial year."

Budapest plant production is up 30 percent through AI & Machine Learning. "Increase in production to come through digitalization, like Machine Learning & collecting data", says Kanwar. The fourth quarter return on capital is 13.4-13.5 percent, currently at high end, while the net debt is at 1.4 percent, target was to be below 2x.

Also Read | This tyre stock has nearly doubled over the last 12 months and is at a 52-week high

Commenting on current demand, Kanwar says demand has bounced back and the commercial vehicle cycle is on a positive side, while demand for passenger vehicle tyres is back. The company is bullish about the Indian market. The company does not expect to any price hikes, while margins will remain healthy as raw material prices have cooled down.

The company's biggest challenge , Kanwar says, is the rapid changes in mobility. "We launched two EV tyres. Another major challenge will be sustainability, we aim to be carbon neutral by 2050. We've launched Solar farm in Hungary plant, 9.2 MW will come through clean energy. We're gradually investing in sustainability, putting more money towards new generation products."

The stock is trading 1 percent higher on BSE at 9:30am on Thursday.

For more details, watch the accompanying video