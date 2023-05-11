Apollo Tyres expects India, Europe to continue growing, sees no need for price hike

Apollo Tyres reported a 276 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 427.3 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 . The shares of leading tyre maker Apollo Tyres fell 3.5 percent in the trade on Wednesday, post results declaration on Tuesday in post market hours.

CNBC-TV18 interacted with Neeraj Kanwar, VC & MD of Apollo Tyres on the company's announcement of a new business model focused on digitisation called Avolve. The ideation behind Avolve is to offer products as a service aimed at transforming the commercial Vehicle industry. The company is aiming to generate Rs 500 cr revenue by the 5th year.

"Avolve is a dedicated platform for commercial vehicle customers in India." Kanwar adds "the idea is to get closer to customer and fleet owners. We will give data to customers so that their cost of running vehicles is better, hopefully this will attract more customers to our fleet counters. This will generate more revenue for the company and get more customer royalty. "