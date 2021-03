Luxury sports car maker Porsche has said India is a potential market for its recently-launched new-generation Panamera sedan even as its focus will remain on all models across segments. Porsche India also said the launch of the new-format showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai in a short span of three months exhibits investors’ confidence in its business here despite the pandemic.

The company, part of the German auto giant Volkswagen group, last month rolled out the 2021 edition of Panamera in four variants — Panamera, GTS, Turbo S, and Turbo S E-hybrid, priced between Rs 1.45 crore and Rs 2.43 crore (both ex-showroom). After setting up its first Porsche Studio in Delhi in January, the company opened another one in Mumbai earlier this week under a new dealer partner Infinity Cars Pvt Ltd, a luxury car dealership group, which represents a variety of marquee brands across different cities.