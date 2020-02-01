Auto Union Budget 2020: Increase in custom duties may have an adverse impact on India's nascent electric vehicle segment Updated : February 01, 2020 08:18 PM IST India's auto sector had requested the government for an incentive-based scrappage policy, increased allocation for procurement of buses by state transport undertakings. Country's component sector welcomed the increase in the customs duties on auto components including catalytic converters as this would give an impetus to local manufacturing.