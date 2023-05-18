India may cut incentives for electric two wheeler buyers to 10,000/kwh or 15% of vehicle cost

Government of India is likely to reduce the incentives for electric two wheelers from 15,000/kwh or 40 percent of vehicle cost to 10,000/kwh or 15 percent of the vehicle cost.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is considering increasing the allocation for electric two wheelers under FAME from Rs 2,000 crore currently, by an additional Rs 1,500 crores. The Government considering additional allocation as the Rs 2,000 crores earmarked in FAME-II to support 10 lakh two wheelers is almost exhausted.

According to a consensus within the industry, an additional amount of Rs 1,500 crores can be allocated while reducing the subsidy amount per vehicle. The increased allocation would provide support for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for FY24.

The Government is also considering revising the subsidy allocation and thresholds for electric two wheelers and buses. No decision on extending FAME II is for beyond March 2024.