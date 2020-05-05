  • SENSEX
In pics: Mercedes Benz India’s product lineup post COVID-19 lockdown

Updated : May 05, 2020 05:53 PM IST

While the automotive industry was already battling the effects of the slowdown across its various segments in the pre-COVID-19 world, the luxury car segment in India was one that has sailed through the rough waters of the slowdown.
At the Auto Expo in February, Mercedes-Benz promoted their pre-owned cars portfolio and the result was 150 used cars sold within three weeks of launching that division.
