In pics: Mercedes Benz India’s product lineup post COVID-19 lockdown

While the automotive industry was already battling the effects of the slowdown across its various segments in the pre-COVID-19 world, the luxury car segment in India was one that has sailed through the rough waters of the slowdown. In 2019, Mercedes-Benz sold 13,786 units which let the German brand maintain its bestseller luxury car marker stand in India.

So we’ve been curious to know how Mercedes-Benz India plans to tackle the current ‘pandemic lockdown’ challenge to still garner interest in their offerings and relate them to sales.

In an interaction with Overdrive, Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India’s MD and CEO mentioned that while at the beginning of the pandemic the focus of the company was to ensure the safety of the employees and help the community, the time has now come to revive the production phase.

Martin Schwenk said, “We have some orders from just before the lockdown from mid-March so we have to see how these materialize, then we have to see if we garner traction in May. What will happen is we also have to see what the mood will be of the Indian economy. We know from all kind of simulations that the GDP growth will be very much impacted for India as well, we have estimations that it will hit the passenger car market anywhere between 15-25 percent down, so we have to expect that the market will be affected not only by April but also May, June and July."

"I would like to believe that for the luxury market and personally for us (Mercedes-Benz India), the festive season is when we would see some energy coming back. We have a full range of new products coming into the market so that should entice customers to come back to the showrooms in July-August-September and then the festive season.”

Speaking of the new products that were in the pipeline for this year, Schwenk mentioned the product line up will stay the same with a slight delay in the launch and may be delivery timelines.

"In January we launched the EQ brand and unfortunately the plan to launch the EQC in April had to be deferred but it will happen later this year. The GLS is expected shortly, I hope we can limit the delays we have incurred; we’ve received many queries for that car," he said.

A-Class limousine

"During the festive season, the A-Class limousine is expected and then the GLA is expected post that. The whole SUV portfolio will be refreshed. A big offensive is still planned to bring customers to the showroom as well as to our online platform," he added.

Mercedes-Benz-GLS

At the Auto Expo earlier this year Mercedes-Benz showcased the AMG GT 63 S 4 door coupe which is still very much in the pipeline for this year, “We do have the GT 4 door coming in this year, the very attractive four-seater, we will offer attractive vehicles in the months to come. But expect some delays because of the current market scenarios but exciting AMGs coming this year for sure” said Schwenk.

The facelifted E-Class which is one of the most popular offerings from Mercedes-Benz in India though will not be coming this year, we’ll have to wait till 2021 for that model of luxury.

AMG GT 63 S 4 door coupe

At the Auto Expo in February, Mercedes-Benz promoted their pre-owned cars portfolio and the result was 150 used cars sold within three weeks of launching that division. Speaking of the pre-owned cars division Schwenk said, “Irrespective of the current situation we expect this segment to pick up but it is a different segment of people compared to the ones we are used to, these are customers who with the prospect of used cars are acquainting themselves to our brand first and then will probably look at moving up to our brand new cars. So this gives us a chance to cater to potential new car owners for the future.”

Mercedes-Benz India just last week launched the Merc From Home campaign, the digital retail showroom that will allow customers to find out every detail about a new or pew-owned car, be it the technical details or even financial queries a customer may have. It is only the live online product consultation division that will start once the lockdown rules are less stringent.

At present Mercedes-Benz India is working closely with their dealer network to understand the concerns of the dealers to offer the necessary support, as Schwenk said, “ We are all under tremendous pressure, we (Mercedes-Benz India) have sold just one car last month through our dealership, the dealers have sold very limited cars or have had absolutely zero sales, so nobody has revenue and if there’s no sale while the costs continue in terms of salaries, rents, interests to be paid that’s a concern for all businesses and that’s why it’s very vital to start opening up the businesses as well."