The auto retail sector saw growth for the first time in FY 2020-21 in the month of December, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Monday. Vehicle registrations in December registered a rise of 11 percent year-on-year (YoY), which is a significant improvement from last month that had witnessed a slump of over 19 percent YoY.

The Monthly Vehicle Registration Data released by FADA showed that the growth was fueled primarily by the rise in sales of two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and tractors.

While the two-wheelers posted 11.8 percent YoY growth, the rate of growth in passenger vehicles stood at 24 percent YoY and that of tractors at a sharp 35.5 percent.

The association attributed the positive numbers to the spill-over demand carried on from the festive season and pre-buying by customers owing to the announcement of a price hike in January across segments.

“A good crop season, better offers in (two-wheeler) segment, new launches both in PV as well as 2W and fear of price increase in the month of January kept the demand going. Supply-side issues in passenger vehicles continued for the 2nd straight month,” said Vinkesh Gulati, FADA President, in a statement.

He added that tractor continues to outshine supply for six straight months, further confirming the fact that Bharat carries on to lead India’s economic recovery.

The factors that led to the impressive December numbers would no longer be in play and hence the January outlook remains bleak. The PV segment may witness growth provided the demand-supply mismatch is resolved.

The PV segment has been reeling with inadequate supply with the waiting periods in certain models reaching as high as eight months. Dealer Inventory in the category fell to 15-20 days range. The same in the case of two-wheelers stood at 30-35 days.

The commercial vehicle segment continued to be in the negative territory in December, standing at 13.52 percent. In a first, FADA provided segregated sales numbers in the category, classifying them into Small, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle. The heavy vehicles contributed the maximum to the slump with a decline of 27.01 percent YoY.