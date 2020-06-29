  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Import disruption threatens automakers' post-lockdown recovery

Updated : June 29, 2020 09:33 PM IST

The Indian automobile industry has called upon the government to expedite the clearance of import consignments stuck at ports across India
The delays could impact the sector, which has only now started to limp back to normalcy following the lockdown.
Import disruption threatens automakers' post-lockdown recovery

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC imposes Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing masks

Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC imposes Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing masks

CLSA says 1- to 2-year repayment extension better than deep corporate loan restructuring

CLSA says 1- to 2-year repayment extension better than deep corporate loan restructuring

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement