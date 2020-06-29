Import disruption threatens automakers' post-lockdown recovery

The Indian automobile industry has called upon the government to expedite the clearance of import consignments stuck at ports across India, saying the delays could impact the sector, which has only now started to limp back to normalcy following the lockdown.

The plea comes after port authorities have been reportedly been instructed to scrutinise Chinese imports into the country following the Galwan clash. No formal order has been issued though.

“Inordinate delays in clearance due to congestion at ports could eventually impact manufacturing of vehicles in India," said Rajan Wadhera, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. "The industry is piecing itself together as growth is limping back. Any further disruption at this juncture is best avoided."

Industry sources said that manufacturing would start getting affected if these import consignments get delayed by another four-five days.

Companies from US automaker Ford's subsidiary to India's Tata Motors to Chinese MG Motor's local unit -- besides leading two-wheeler makers -- have been impacted, CNBC-TV18 has learned.

India's automobile industry imports account for only 4 percent of imports its turnover but they tend to be critical engine and electric parts where China enjoys greater competence at the moment.

“The automotive value chain is a highly complex, integrated and interdependent one; non-availability of even a single component can, in fact, lead to stoppage of the vehicle manufacturing lines," said Deepak Jain, President of Automobile Components Manufacturers Association.

"Following the lockdown, production in the component industry is gradually picking up in tandem with growth in vehicles sales. It is therefore in the best interest of the industry and the economy that any further disruptions are avoided,” he said.

Companies have components in stock in the inventory but they will get over in the next few weeks.

Officials at Ford India said the company faced a delay of two days in getting clearance for its imports from China. “Our material planning and logistics team provided all necessary assistance and documentation that the authorities asked for. The Ford consignment from China was subsequently cleared after inspection,” a Ford India spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

Tata Motors declined to respond while Toyota said it does not have any direct sourcing from China.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said the company has not faced any import disruptions so far but industry sources added that Maruti is closely watching for any impact on its suppliers due to the congestion at ports.

India’s electric vehicle manufacturers are also hoping for clarity on how long will the physical examination of Chinese imports continue.

All electric-vehicle makers import battery cells from China and continued disruptions may impact production targets.