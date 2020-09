India’s automobile industry has requested the government for an 18 percent GST rate on automobiles and an incentive-based scrapping policy for the revival of the sector. As a GST reduction looks unlikely, the industry is now hoping the government will finally roll out the long-awaited scrapping policy.

There have been deliberations between industry bodies and the government for over five years now and sources told CNBC-TV18 that the draft of the scrapping policy is ready but needs to be cleared by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has formulated a note for Cabinet on Creation of an eco-system for voluntary and environment-friendly phasing out of unfit and old polluting vehicles," said Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in a reply to a parliament question.

India has over 28 million end-of-life vehicles which are over a decade old. The auto sector believes that a scrapping policy that comes with incentives such as lower taxes could spur vehicle sales, especially in the commercial vehicle segment and also reduce pollution.

But policy or no policy, India’s major vehicle manufacturers are quietly investing in scrapping centers or setting internal standards for recycling, which could be a major revenue generator in the years to come.

Mahindra & Mahindra for one listed its scrapping vertical as one of the ten growth drivers or unlisted gems in its recent AGM. Sumit Issar, Managing Director of Mahindra Accelo, said that the recent lockdown hasn’t affected Mahindra’s plans to set up scrapping centres across the country and that the company sees long=term strategic value in the recycling business.

“The Mahindra Group is deeply committed to sustainability as an integral part of our journey towards becoming carbon neutral by 2040. We had our first plant in Noida and then Chennai. Bengaluru is going to come up very soon. We are opening up in Pune and Mumbai in the coming months and by the end of the year, we will add 4-5 more centres. We plan to have 20-25 centres in the country by next year and with them expect to reach closer to 600 million customers. We are being proactive by not waiting for a policy as such and are going ahead and investing to expand our business," said Issar.

Mahindra is looking to set up recycling centres on its own and also through franchisees and local partnerships. The company is also looking to set up scrapping & collection centres in Gujarat, MP, UP, Punjab, Rajasthan, AP.

Issar said that a scrapping policy would be attractive to the customer only if state governments start putting a cap on the timespan of the vehicle. “Scrapping policy must be a win-win for the government, the scrapping centre and the customer. The government should put a regulation on the timespan of the vehicle and give incentives in the form of a GST reduction. In the absence of these regulations, the policy would be open-ended and it will take a long time for scrapping to become attractive for the customer," he said.

Like Mahindra, other OEMs too are in the process of setting up scrapping centers in the country. Last November, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota came together to form a joint venture, Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited. MSTI’s first scrapping center will be set up in Noida in FY21 and will have a capacity for scrapping 2000 vehicles a month. The JV will set up more recycling units across the country.

Speaking with CNBC-TV18, RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki said, “Scrapping will happen even without a policy but what the country needs is a much more effective policy for implementing fitness standards for all vehicles including commercial vehicles. That will itself solve issues related to pollution and vehicle safety. The regulations should be strictly implemented and should not be a source of corruption."

Recently Tata Motors announced that its sub-compact SUV, the Nexon became the first Indian car to be added onto the International Dismantling Information System database for end-of-life vehicles. The move is part of Tata Motors' efforts to create a recycling ecosystem. The company which holds a 42 percent market share in the commercial vehicle segment, feels that a clear incentive-based scrapping policy could revive demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

The commercial vehicle sector has been witnessing a sharp decline over the last two years due to new axle load norms and an overall slowdown in the economy.

“A well-defined and effective scrappage policy will be imperative for driving demand of cleaner BS6 vehicles and more appropriately so, in the current scenario of demand headwinds for commercial vehicles," said a Tata Motors spokesperson.