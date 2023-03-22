IFC to invest Rs 600 crore in M&M’s new last-mile mobility arm valued at Rs 6,020 crore

The company will sell/transfer assets and/or business pertaining to the Last Mile Mobility Business of the Company to NewCo. The details of the Asset/ Business Transfer would be decided by the Company and NewCo post its incorporation and will be disclosed thereafter.

International Finance Corporation a member of the World Bank Group will invest Rs 600 crores at a valuation of up to Rs 6,020 crores in the newly incorporated Last Mile Mobility Company (NewCo) to be launched by Mahindra & Mahindra, in a bid to scale up electric three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles (SCVs) that are more affordable.

This is IFC’s first investment in an EV manufacturer in the country & the first in electric three-wheelers globally. The Investment will be in the form of compulsory convertible instruments, in one or more tranches at a valuation of up to Rs 6,020 crores. The Rs 600 crores investment will result in ownership of between 9.97 percent to 13.64 percent for IFC in NewCo. The transaction is subject to customary approvals.

NewCo will house the last mile mobility division, including three-wheelers (Alfa, Treo, Zor) and four-wheeler SCV (Jeeto). IFC’s financing will help NewCo scale electric mobility in last-mile connectivity.

Upon subscription to CCPS, IFC would get certain rights such as the right to appoint one nominee director on the Board of NewCo, the right to give voting instructions to the Company upto 11.8 percent of the paid-up capital of NewCo in tranches until conversion of CCPS, pre-emptive rights to participate in future funding rounds; affirmative voting and minority protection rights, transfer related rights, exit options, etc.

IFC is a member of the World Bank Group& is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. They work in more than 100 countries, using their capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In the fiscal year 2022, IFC committed a record $32.8 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries.

‘We are delighted to have IFC as a partner in our last-mile mobility journey. Decarbonising the transport sector is crucial to achieving the climate goals that India has set for herself. IFC, with its focus on sustainability and boosting prosperity, is an ideal partner for us. With the electrification of the last mile mobility business at scale, we will move a step further in our commitment to being ‘Planet Positive’ by 2040. This also presents a tremendous opportunity for growth for micro and women entrepreneurs.’ Anish Shah, MD & CEO, of Mahindra & Mahindra, commented on IFC’s investment

“With transport being the fastest-growing contributor to climate change, it is no longer a question of whether electric vehicles should be adopted at scale, but rather how quickly,” said Hector Gomez Ang, IFC’s Regional Director for South Asia.

M&M Auto saw total sales at 58,801 units in February which were below Nomura’s estimate of 64,600 units. Total 3-wheeler sales (including EV) were up 40 percent (YoY ) at 5,350 units in February.

M&M stock has seen a minor rise since the IFC investment report & is trading near the flatline in today’s session. M&M shares have seen a fall of nearly 8 percent this month & are down more than 6 percent for the year.