â€˜I am the minister, NITI Aayog cannot set EV deadline,â€™ says Gadkari

Clearing the air once again on electric mobility, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said the government has not set any deadline for adoption of electric mobility and the timelines being advocated by NITI Aayog are just recommendations as it does not have the authority to set timelines.

"I am the minister, NITI Aayog does not have the authority to set EV deadline," Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said at the Mindmine summit.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also told a newspaper in an interview that there is no plan to ban any technology. The clarifications have come from various government departments as aÂ few months ago, NITI Aayog suggested complete electrification of three-wheelers from April 2023 and two-wheelers under 150cc category from April 2025.

While Gadkari pushed for existence of all options, he stressed the fact that it is time for automobile companies to start looking at alternative technologies and electrification of public transport is the highest priority of the government.

Admitting that the automobile sector and the economy are facing some serious problems, Gadkari said the prime minister was aware of the issues and some measures would be announced very soon.

"The government is committed to progress. Currently, some of the problems are related to banks, some are related to markets, some because of demand and supply, global issues and business cycle. We need some type of financial concession but that is for the finance ministry to decide," Gadkari said.

Scrappage policy

He also added that the government is aware of the contribution of the automobile industry in terms of revenue and employment and asked the industry to not lose faith. "The government is fully supporting the automobile industry... be positive, don't lose confidence, we are with you," Gadkari said.

On the long-pending scrappage policy, Gadkari said NITI Aayog, finance ministry, road transport ministry and other stakeholders are working on it and the Prime Minister's Office will finalise it.